‘I’d Still Be Looking for a Lars’ – James Hetfield + Robert Trujillo Name Jobs They’d Do If They Weren’t in Metallca

What would James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo be doing if there was no Metallica? That was a question posed to the two musicians during a recent episode of The Metallica Report podcast.

Interestingly enough, both musicians initially offered answers that still kept them in the music industry in some manner. But both shared that they also had other things to fall back on for a career had music not taken them to the superstardom they both enjoy now.

So what would Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield be doing had Metallica never existed?

"I would probably continue to play music," confesses Trujillo. "I love songwriting. I always write songs just for fun. It's something that I do, so maybe something with songwriting, I'd become an independent songwriter and get into production."

But seemingly acknowledging the question was probably looking for something outside of music, the bassist offered, "The other thing that I actually originally started to do ... my first job was in construction. I always thought that maybe I would become a contractor. My skills as an organizer and coordinator could help. I can't lift heavy things anymore, but back in the day I could lift a couple of sheets of drywall, no problem, up three flights of stairs. I did drywall and hardwood floors for a long time."

He adds that his early experience in construction has paid off in modern day. "Learning that stuff was great, cause now if I see a fixer upper property or a house, I'm not afraid of it. I can see the potential of it cause I've done that on my own," says Trujillo. "So I'm not afraid to remodel or rebuild. So I could be a contractor, something in the trades, a tradesman of sorts."

Much like Trujillo, James Hetfield initially suggested that music in some way, shape or form would still be at the center of his life had Metallica not ever existed.

"I'd be trying to form Metallica ... still. I'd probably be still looking for a Lars out there," the frontman shared with a chuckle. "Or I'd probably be really involved in bands. I'd be roadie-ing or working in a studio and helping make music somehow."

As for something outside of music, Hetfield commented, "Graphic design I love. I love graphics, I love artwork and I also love doing trade stuff. Tradesmanship with wood, metal, building stuff. That would have turned into something too."

Fittingly Hetfield's interest in the trades has benefitted others with similar career goals as Metallica have funded scholarships for those working toward eventual trades goals.

But, Hetfield revealed that while he has had an interest in graphics, artwork and craftsmanship, it's not his first passion.

"Music is the gift I've been given, so I'd still be trying to kick some doors down and get into it somehow," says the vocalist.

