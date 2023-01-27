Jane’s Addiction Address Dave Navarro’s Status, Name Fill-In for Upcoming Tour Dates

Jane's Addiction are ready to hit the road again, but it looks like guitarist Dave Navarro is not ready to return after continuing his bout with long haul COVID. The musician missed shows in 2022, and as the band prepares to return to the road in 2023, they've issued a statement on their current lineup status as it relates to Navarro's health.

In their post, the band reveal they have found a fill-in for Navarro, but explain that they hope that the guitarist is able to return once he feels healthy and ready. The full statement can be read below:

We'd like to address the questions surrounding Dave and the upcoming Jane's shows. As a band, we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever. We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready. For the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the West Coast, South America and some additional international shows, soon to be announced. We want to thank you all for being there with us over these thirty some odd years. You know, we're going to keep throwing it down for you - Perry, Eric & Stephen.

As stated, this isn't the first time the band has had to alter touring arrangements while Navarro deals with his health issues. They bowed out of a Welcome to Rockville festival appearance last year, with Perry Farrell's other band Porno for Pyros subbing in. Then, when their fall tour dates with Smashing Pumpkins rolled around, A Perfect Circle and Gone Is Gone guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen stepped in to assist.

Now Klinghoffer will step in to assist the band as they prepare to tour. The guitarist is best known for his decade-long stint with Red Hot Chili Peppers, but has also spent time playing with Eddie Vedder's solo band and Pearl Jam over the past year, while also continuing his own band Pluralone.

See Jane's Addiction's tour dates below and get tickets here.

Jane's Addiction 2023 Tour Dates

March 5 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Theatre

March 7 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

March 9 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

March 11 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

March 12 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Cosmopolitan

March 18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

March 19 - Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

March 25 - Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil