Jared Leto Shares First Photo From ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff ‘Morbius’

Dual threat artist Jared Leto is swinging back from the stage to the big screen, taking on the titular role in the Spider-Man spinoff Morbius. And now we've got the first photo of Leto on the set of the film.

Little is shown of the Thirty Seconds to Mars singer, as he's partially hidden behind a clapperboard noting that the filming is taking place for the Morbius movie. Leto captioned the photo, "1 week down ... 11 to go ... Get ready" with a muscle arm emoji along with hashtags for #MORBIUS and a link for @MorbiusMovie.

Though Morbius has never appeared in a Spider-Man movie, he is part of Spider-Man's Marvel universe. The character is referred to as a "human vampire," the result of an experiment gone wrong leaving the biochemist with a thirst for blood to feed his ability to survive. The character debuted in the Spider-Man comics, and has even had his own comic book series.

Little is known about the film adaptation at this point aside from Leto's casting in the lead role. Daniel Espinosa is directing the film, and the only other cast members revealed at this point include Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft and former Dr. Who star Matt Smith in a still unspecified role.

Last fall the actor teased his casting by posting video of him shaving off his quite impressive beard for the role. Have a look here.

Leto spent much of 2018 on tour with Thirty Seconds to Mars promoting their America album, but he's kicking off this year going back to movies. He's best known for his Oscar-winning role in Dallas Buyers Club and got his breakthrough role on TV's My So-Called Life. Other Leto films of note include Prefontaine, Fight Club, Requiem for a Dream, Panic Room, Suicide Squad and Blade Runner 2049.