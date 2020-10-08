In case you didn't know, former president Jimmy Carter turned 96 the other day (Oct. 1), and is the longest-living U.S. president in history. Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell played a cover of Joe "Red" Hayes and Jack Rhodes' "A Satisfied Mind" to dedicate to Carter on his birthday.

The two Seattle-born rockers sat down together with acoustic guitars for the duet. "We want to say happy birthday to you, Jimmy Carter," McKagan explained at the start of the video. "We're here for a couple of reasons. Jerry and I were talking about it the other day, how strongly you fought for arts in school. We were exactly the right age."

"Beneficiaries, for sure," Cantrell added. "Almost half of my classes were arts, and after I graduated they kind of went away. So thank you."

Watch their rendition of the song below.

McKagan's guitar was actually crafted out of wood from a Paulownia tree, which Carter had planted 15 acres of on his property, according to World Tree. Unsure of what to do with a mass amount of wood, the former president decided to start a line of guitars out of the wood.

Duff McKagan + Jerry Cantrell - "A Satisfied Mind"