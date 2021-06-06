Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has once again linked up with former collaborator and Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato, according to a recent Instagram post.

Cantrell shared a photo earlier this week of him, Puciato and visual artist Jesse Draxler, who has previously worked with Puciato, at Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 in San Fernando Valley, Calif. All three artists are posing in front of a giant painting of Dave Grohl perched in a high-backed chair wearing a plush robe.

“Been a long time since I rock and rolled. Fun visit to the 606 tonight,” Cantrell captioned his post while tagging Puciato and Draxler.

You can see the post below.

Cantrell shared an Instagram selfie of him and Puciato in a recording studio back in March, when he announced he had completed his third solo album. The as-yet-untitled record will mark Cantrell’s first full-length solo effort since 2002’s Degradation Trip.

Cantrell and Puciato also joined forces onstage in December 2019 at the Pico Union Project in Los Angeles, where Cantrell powered through a star-studded solo set that also featured Marilyn Manson and ex-Megadeth and Black Label Society bassist James Lomenzo. Puciato duetted with Cantrell on Alice in Chains classics “Would?” and “Down in a Hole.”

Watch Jerry Cantrell and Greg Puciato Perform Alice in Chains' 'Would?'

Puciato told Loudwire back in February that he “learn[s] a lot from Jerry constantly. I see him all the time and we are really good friends.” He praised the guitarist as a “pitch perfect singer” with “an incredible gift for harmony and coloring and shading.”