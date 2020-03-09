Jimmy Eat World have just announced a North American headlining tour set for mid-summer alongside The Front Bottoms, Turnover and Joyce Manor.

The "Criminal Energy Tour" kicks off on Aug. 6 in Atlanta, Ga. and will make 20 stops before concluding in Phoenix, Ariz. on Sept. 5. The Front Bottoms will remain on the bill throughout the trek with a handful of co-headlining gigs along the way. Meanwhile, Turnover and Joyce Manor will only be making appearances at select dates.

Excited to get back out on the road as they continue to support last year's Surviving album, Jimmy Eat World exclaimed, "Whether we’ve slept on your floor after the ‘97 basement show or you’ve just only recently heard about us, we will have something you’d be into catching live!"

See the full list of stops directly below and look for tickets to go on sale on Friday (March 13) at 10AM local time. Pre-sale tickets will be made available starting tomorrow (Tuesday, March 10) at 12PM local time.

For more ticketing info, head here.

Jimmy Eat World North American Tour Dates

Live Nation

Aug. 06 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy*

Aug. 07 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Aug. 08 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheatre^

Aug. 09 — Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion^

Aug. 11 — New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*

Aug. 14 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*

Aug. 15 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*

Aug. 16 — Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*

Aug. 18 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel^

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Amphitheater at White River State Park^

Aug. 21 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit^

Aug. 22 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion^

Aug. 26 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory#

Aug. 27 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave (non-Live Nation produced show)#

Aug. 28 — Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom#

Aug. 29 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland#

Aug. 31 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium#

Sept. 01 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex#

Sept. 04 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU#

Sept. 05 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre#

*with Turnover

^with The Front Bottoms & Turnover

#with The Front Bottoms & Joyce Manor

55 Scene Albums That Went Platinum