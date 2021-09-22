Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Postpone 2021 Tour Dates

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts have postponed the majority of their 2021 tour dates. The band’s Sept. 28 gig in New York will be their final concert of the year, with the rest of their shows moved to 2022.

Increased COVID safety measures due to the Delta variant have postponed or cancelled countless tours this year including Limp Bizkit and Spiritbox, Deftones and Gojira, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush, Nine Inch Nails, the Pixies, Disturbed and more.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts announced the postponement of their concerts yesterday (Sept. 21) on social media:

It’s been a thrill to be back on tour recently. We all missed being on the road, playing for the fans and playing together again. The continuing surge of COVID cases due to the Delta variant should be of concern to all of us. While we are fully vaccinated, we are still being extremely cautious to protect our fans, our crew and everyone else that work so hard to put on our shows. For that reason, we have decided the postpone the remaining performances that were planned for 2021. Our last date of the tour will be September 28th. We’re disappointed to have to take this step but we feel it is necessary to protect the health of everyone. Stay safe and we’ll see you in 2022! Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Over the last several weeks, rockers such as Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Jonathan Davis (Korn), Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley (KISS), Sean Killian (Vio-Lence), Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row) and members of Tesla and Lynyrd Skynyrd all tested positive for the virus that sparked a global pandemic in March 2020. Musician Eric Wagner died last month after being hospitalized with COVID pneumonia.

Vaccination efforts are ongoing; 55 percent total in the U.S. are inoculated fully as of Sept. 20. But with Delta in play, the fate of many U.S. concerts and fests hangs in the balance. In the touring industry, positions such as a "COVID Compliance Officer" are becoming a reality.

See the list of affected Joan Jett tour dates below. The rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

Postponed 2021 Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Tour Dates:

10/02 - Laughlin, Nev. @ Laughlin Event Center

10/29 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Hotel

10/30 - Red Bank, N.J. @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre

11/05 - Ridgefield, Conn. @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

11/19 - Medford, Mass. @ Chevalier Theater

11/20 - Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre

11/21 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Performing Arts Center