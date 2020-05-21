Joan Jett ‘Would Not Feel Comfortable’ Doing Stadium Tour During Global Pandemic

"The Stadium Tour" is one of the major concert events of the summer, with an official announcement on the tour's fate expected soon. But one of the participants, Joan Jett, has expressed her concern about taking part in the run given the current health concerns.

Jett and longtime producer Kenny Laguna joined SiriusXM's Mark Goodman and Alan Light last night on Volume channel 106, when the topic of playing shows while the pandemic is still ongoing being broached (watch below).

The singer stated about playing stadium shows, "I would not feel comfortable doing that — I just wouldn't. I wouldn't feel comfortable putting the band or my crew in that position. I don't really have that right to mess with their lives like that."

She continued, "I'm not saying it's an easy decision. I know people are struggling all over the country with what to do and how to do it. Of course I wanna play. As soon as we can do it, let's figure out a way to do it."

She added, "I've heard there's some ideas with drive-in, like a drive-in movie, where you can still see live music and you're in your car. That's a step, and that's a step I'd enjoy taking. But it's still not people together. And that's gonna take a while."

Jett says, "When people feel safe to be together, I would hope that we'll all feel the same way. I can't make decisions for other people as well. If things are safe, I would be into it. But, obviously, that means testing and all that stuff. And I have had my tests. But you've gotta keep doing it."

Jett is set to join Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison on the major summer run, but earlier this month the four acts issued a joint statement expressing their desire to have an official update on their proposed tour by June 1. At present, the trek is scheduled to start June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida.

