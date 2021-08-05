Joey Jordison’s Sinsaenum Bandmates – ‘We Did Everything in Our Power to Help and Couldn’t Get Through to Him’

Joey Jordison’s bandmates from death metal act Sinsaenum have paid tribute to the late drummer, adding, “we did everything in our power to help and couldn’t get through to him.”

Jordison’s cause of death has not been publicly revealed, though Sinsaenum hint “his demons” may have contributed. The drummer also publicly battled transverse myelitis for several years, an inflammatory condition that affects the spinal cord.

Sinsaenum posted the following statement on Aug. 5:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and brother Joey Jordison.

He was of course one of the most influential drummers in the genre, completely rewriting the game of metal drumming, and it was truly an honor to share even just a small part of that with him.

He brought something to the table that no other musician could, and his love and passion for music was unmatched in a world of jaded artists.

For us Joey was family, and like family we argued and cried, but mostly laughed, and cared deeply for one another.

His public image had a serious tone, with an evil exterior, yet he had the biggest heart, and we were lucky to be able to see the softer side of him.

Joey also had his demons, and nothing hurts more than knowing that we did everything in our power to help and couldn’t get through to him.

He never felt he was better than anyone and would go out of this way to put everything, and everyone above his own needs.

Our hearts go out to Amanda, to his family, and to the true friends that were checking in on him.

And to all our fans and friends who reached out to us in this time of mourning, thank you.

Considering everything; moving on will be difficult at first, especially since we had already started writing the new album, but we will persevere, and will honor his legacy in everything we do moving forward. This next record will be dedicated to the memory of him, as that’s what Joey would have wanted.

Hails, and Horns as Joey would say. We miss you Jsaenum, and will love you forever.

-Sinsaenum

Jordison “died peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021,” a statement from the former Slipknot drummer’s family reads. The Jordison family has requested privacy during this difficult time.