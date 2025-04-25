How You Can Help Put Out an Unreleased Joey Jordison Album

A long shelved album featuring late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison may soon be released and you have the ability to bring it to fruition. On what would have been Jordison's 50th birthday, a new Kickstarter campaign was launched to put out the sole record from Jordison's onetime band, Vimic.

Remembering Vimic

Upon his exit from Slipknot, Joey Jordison found his talents in demand and he began to work with a few different projects. Scar the Martyr was the first to surface, but Jordison also formed a new group called Vimic.

The band, which featured Kalen Chase on vocals, Jed Simon and Kris Norris on guitar, Kyle Konkiel on bass and Jordison on drums, had been working on a new studio album with producer Kato Khandwala. Jordison was actually serving as a co-producer on the record.

The group started building up some momentum with the release of their first single, "Simple Skeletons," in May 2016. They quickly followed with a video for "She Sees Everything" and in June they dropped a third song, "My Fate." Yet another song, "Fail Me (My Temple)," which featured a guest turn from Megadeth's Dave Mustaine would also garner some attention.

“The riffs, lyrics and drums of Open Your Omen will tell you a lot," Jordison said in a 2017 interview with Revolver. "We started this record when I was coming out of the acute transverse myelitis condition. It's literally what saved me and helped me get back to where I'm healthier than ever. These guys and this album pushed me to not only relearn how to walk, but how to play the drums again. Open Your Omen is the rebirth of the rest of my life."

The band would set out on tour and by mid-2017 there began to be talk of the group working through their first studio album together. But sadly, progress on the record stopped in the spring of 2018 when Khandwala died in a motorcycle accident.

At that point, the band members put the sessions on hold and started focusing on other groups. Jordison in particular lent his talents to Sinsaenum around the same time, while Konkiel ended up joining Bad Wolves.

Jordison's 2021 death then seemed to stall the idea of the band getting back together to finish out the set.

Vimic, "Simple Skeletons"

What Happened to the Album?

With the band stepping away from the studio and putting their talents to work elsewhere, the album remained shelved. Jordison's death further complicated matters, but after years of working to secure the rights to the music, the Jordison Family Estate now has control of the proposed Open Your Omen album that was initially projected for a 2018 release.

“Joey didn't do anything small,” the family states on the official Kickstarter page. “We want to release this album the way he would have wanted; with the designs he was so actively involved with creating for the CD, double LP, merch, and with the support of his fans to make the biggest splash we can upon release."

About the Kickstarter Campaign

"We have added personal items of Joey's to help raise the money needed to manufacture and distribute physical product, market the album, and host a night to remember as VIMIC reunites to perform an event honoring Joey's legacy. An evening full of iconic drummers on Joey's drum kit, special guests, and stories you've never heard,” the family teases, as they've provided incentives for fans to donate to get the album released.

The Kickstarter campaign will launch soon with the reveal of all the packages available. It is the intent that with the expected funding from fans, the album will be issued in September 2025.

Those wishing to contribute to help the album get released should check out the new Kickstarter campaign page rallying for the release of Vimic's Open Your Omen record. Check out a teaser video for the campaign below.

Joey Jordison Unreleased Album - Kickstarter Campaign