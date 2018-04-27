The music world has suffered a major loss, as Kato Khandwala, whose has worked on many hit rock albums in recent years, has passed away after injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.

Khandwala was behind the boards as the producer for Pop Evil's self-titled album, which arrived earlier this year. The band addressed the news on their Instagram account, stating, "Today our world stopped. We lost a mentor, a brother, a leader, but most of all a good friend. Kato thank you for helping bring positivity and fun throughout this last album we made together. Our lives are forever better having you been in them. So Blessed we were able to work with you. You will forever be loved by the Pop Evil Family."

Khandwala also produced, mixed and engineered We Are Harlot's self-titled debut, with the band offering, "Today the entire music community lost a true genius and musical visionary kato khandwala... Kato produced the debut Harlot album. He managed to guide 4 wild guys and the missile known as We Are Harlot to safety. Working with him day in and day out made the grueling life of recording a record a million times better. His snarky wit.. the donuts and chicken wings.. the love of music.. and the nonstop jokes that were around every corner made each day a better adventure. There was and is truly only one Kato in this world and we will miss him terribly. All the love we have and our hearts go out to Kato's two daughters and his other half Shannon."

Others in the rock world chimed in as well. Halestorm's Lzzy Hale added, "Kato Khandwala, you will forever be a part of the Halestorm family. Thank you for touching this universe with your music and your amazing ability to bring out the best in the artists you worked with. My friend, even though you can’t be with us in the same form you were ... you burned bright, and that light will never be lost on us. My heart also goes out to Kato’s family and loved ones in this hard time."

Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext stated, "It doesn’t seem real. I don’t understand this.

I keep trying to think what you would say to me right now if you were here. Kato Khandwala....father, son, partner, producer artist and to so many of us in the industry, a brother. Your kindness, guidance and unwavering support for me and almost anyone you came into contact with was inspiring. You were an example of living your life with integrity, love and peace in your heart. You always reminded me to live in the moment. You came into my life and continued throughout our friendship to have a profound impact on my sobriety. You taught me the power of defining my value as an artist and how to ask for and accept what I deserved graciously. For all these reasons and more I am a better man for having known you. My heart goes out to your children, your mother and Shannon. I love you so much and I’ll see you on the other side."

See some of the social media postings below and as more tributes come in, we'll continue to add to this post.