John Corabi Says Nikki Sixx Gave ‘No Response’ When He Asked for Advice on Son’s Drug Addiction

John Corabi's son is battling heroin addiction so the former Motley Crue frontman looked to his onetime bandmates who have dealt with addiction for advice. The musician says he was disappointed when he got "no response" from Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee's short response left him "bummed out."

While Corabi was on The Chuck Shute Podcast he revealed that he still keeps in touch with Tommy Lee. "I didn't do anything until Tommy reached out to me first and said 'Hey, Crab. How've you been?' Blah blah blah. Whatever. Or I posted something and he made a comment about it. And then I reached out," revealed the singer.

When Corabi reached out to his former bandmates about his son's heroin addiction, he asked, "'Hey, you guys have dealt with heroin addiction. How do I handle this?' I got nothing from Nikki at all - no response. No nothing."

While Nikki Sixx provided no advice, Tommy Lee simply wrote one word in response which was "rehab." "He wasn't, like, 'Oh, shit, dude. Sorry. Fuck! Are you kidding me? Ian's taking drugs? Nothing. He just wrote 'rehab.' No, like, 'Rehab. Good luck. Tommy.' Like, nothing. He just wrote 'rehab' send," recalls Corabi.

"I wasn't mad at them. I was a little disappointed in the fact that...If you wanna be upset with me, awesome. C'est la vie. But you watched my kid grow up," says the singer. Since Tommy Lee was the person who gave Corabi's son Ian his first drum set, Corabi was "bummed out with Tommy" when he provided just one word as advice.

"Tommy was the one that Ian looked up to. And I just said, 'You know what? I have reached out to those guys on multiple occasions.' I reached out to Nikki when he divorced Donna D'Errico. I reached out to Tommy when the kid died in his pool. I reached out to Tommy when he went to prison. I reached out to Tommy and all those guys multiple times and I never got a response," Corabi said.

The former Motley Crue member thought that "maybe if they realized there was something wrong with my son, they would just go, 'Hey, dude. Here. Call this counselor.'" Corabi says that he is "done with those guys. I won't ever bother them again. I won't ever call them again. I won't forget it.'...I will never forget the fact that I asked what I thought were my friends to help me out. Not even with money. "Hey, do you have a phone number for a counselor or something that I can reach out to?' And I didn't get anything. So I'm, like, 'All right. Whatever.' It is what it is, dude. I'm not angry about it, but I have a very good, long memory."

Corabi added, "I love Tommy. But, listen, we're all like brothers. We love each other; we hate each other. It is what it is. But that's my story. I'm sticking to it."

John Corabi Speaks With The Chuck Shute Podcast