John Dolmayan Responds to Nikki Glaser’s Glenn Close Joke About System of a Down

John Dolmayan has responded to Nikki Glaser's Glenn Close joke about System of a Down in a post on social media.

That sentence alone is a bit of a mouthful, so let's backtrack. Over the weekend at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, Glaser made a joke about System of a Down while introducing Glenn Close to the crowd.

"... To present our next award please welcome, from Netflix's Back in Action, three-time Golden Globe Award winner, Hollywood icon and former drummer for System of a Down — Glenn Close," the comedian said.

The remark caught the attention of System's Daron Malakian, who then went along with the joke in a post on social media.

"Bet you didn't know! Bet you didn't know! Somewhere between our first drummer [Ontronik Khachaturian] and John, Glenn Close was tearing shit up on the drums for us!"

Now, Dolmayan has chimed in on the fun in a post on his own social media.

"I guess the cats out of the bag thanks to that a@#h*+£ @nikkiglaser," the drummer wrote. "The fact is Glenn Close wrote the drums for most of the second System album [Toxicity] and had to come in to lock down decent takes of a few songs as I just couldn’t handle the difficulty and we were running out of time."

Dolmayan's post featured a picture of Serj Tankian, Malakian and Shavo Odadjian from back in the day, with Close's face Photoshopped over his own. The effort the band members have put in to go along with the joke is quite hilarious.

"Thanks to @daronmalakian @serjtankian@shavoodadjian and @teamcoco for keeping the secret for so long. (A little known fact is that Conan co-produced all our albums) I feel better that the truth is out there," Dolmayan concluded.

See it below.

Now we just have to see if Close will get in on the gag herself.