Johnny Knoxville Names the Stunts the ‘Jackass’ Cast Won’t Do

Johnny Knoxville and the rest of the Jackass cast have gotten themselves into a lot of crazy situations over the years, but believe it or not, there is a line that they draw when it comes to certain stunts.

That line has become a bit more bold now, especially for Knoxville, after he suffered brain damage as a result of a Jackass Forever stunt. He was charged by a bull, broke his wrist and a few ribs, and suffered a concussion that caused brain hemorrhaging. There were a couple of more stunts he had left to do afterward, but was advised by his doctor not to carry them out.

“The doctor’s like, ‘No way, you can’t, you’ve had 16 concussions, you’ve just had a terrible concussion, your brain is scrambled right now.’ And I was like, alright, so those got kicked to the side," he recalled in a new interview with NME.

Going forward, Knoxville plans to take it easy as far as doing big stunts, mainly because he has a family and has sustained so many injuries already throughout his career. But even if he were to continue doing them, there are a few things he'd like to stay away from.

“I’m not super fearful of it but I don’t like cold weather or cold water," he admitted. "I’ve done stuff in cold weather and cold water but it’s just a hassle.”

“The guys do have irrational fears," he continued. "Steve-O, who will let you put a hook in his mouth, chum up the ocean and then cast him out to sea to catch a shark with his body — you can do that to him, fine — but we tried to get him to bungee jump once for an episode, and he was like, ‘Fuck you dude I’m not doing it.’"

Knoxville added that he's seen Steve-O jump out of a plane and into water and jump and do flips off of bridges, so it perplexes him that that's where his comrade puts his foot down.

Check out the full interview below.

After over 10 years, Jackass Forever was released into the world on Feb. 4. Click here to grab tickets to see it. You can also check out our Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction episode with Wee Man.

Johnny Knoxville Names the Stunts the 'Jackass' Cast Won't Do