You don't have to twist Judas Priest singer and "Metal God" Rob Halford's arm for him to compliment heavy theatrical rockers Ghost and their bandleader, Tobias Forge, AKA Papa Emeritus IV.

Just ask him.

In a recent interview, Halford shared his pleasure in watching Forge achieve his musical goals with Ghost. The fellow frontman praised the artist's talent both onstage and in the studio.

Halford tells Finland's Chaoszine, "I'm so happy for Tobias, to see his ambition and his dreams become so real. He's worked really hard to make Ghost into this worldwide experience." (via Blabbermouth)

He continues of Forge, "The guy's a great talent, fantastic performer onstage. … The records are wonderful; I've been following his career."

Judas Priest fans who've been paying attention might remember a few years ago when Halford mentioned that he and Forge had discussed collaborating.

In 2018, he told New Times, "Nergal [Behemoth frontman] and I are possibly doing a collaboration. I was in the dressing room with Tobias from Ghost, and we talked about collaborative opportunities too."

Halford added, "It's fun for musicians to step into each other's world. It's like different football teams — it's the same game but a different play. I'm just very curious to see where my voice can fit in."

That same year, he told France's Heavy1 Radio of Ghost, "I'm a big fan of what most people would regard as 'well-written' music. I like music that moves me."

In March, Ghost released their fifth studio album, IMPERA, which contains the singles "Twenties," "Call Me Little Sunshine" and "Hunter's Moon." They're now on tour in Europe.

Halford, a cancer survivor, recently took Priest back out on the road. This week, the metal band was snubbed again for induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

See Halford's interview with Chaoszine below.

Rob Halford, My Story as a Metal Frontman