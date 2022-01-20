Ghost Debut New Song ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’ + Announce ‘Impera’ Album

Ghost have just announced their fifth album, Impera. The record bears 12 new songs, including the previously released single "Hunter's Moon" and the latest offering, "Call Me Little Sunshine," for which the ghastly group conjured up another captivating animated music video.

The announcement comes nearly two years after the band unveiled its latest frontman, Papa Emeritus IV, at a festival show in Mexico in March of 2020. It was the final concert in support of 2018's Prequelle and firmly set in motion the next chapter of Ghost's dark legacy, which we now know will continue through Impera.

"Call Me Little Sunshine" counters the bombast of "Hunter's Moon" with a reliable mid-paced hook riff that opens the track and carries forward through the verse and even the chorus. If there's one thing Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has exhibited over the years, it's how to maximize a simple and wickedly effective motif, and he does exactly that on this second Impera single.

Watch the music video for "Call Me Little Sunshine" below.

In the fall of last year, Forge told KLAQ about the inspiration behind Ghost's successor to Prequelle, and said, "The album that I have been working on, I came up with that concept years ago. We played in Seattle in 2013, 2014 — something like that — we played at Showbox At The Market. I remember that day I came up with the idea for this record, this upcoming record. Because I got a book called The Rule of Empires. So, basically, I wanted to make a record about the rise and ultimately the unescapable fails and falls of empires."

He continued, "An idea like that can take — at least me — quite far. So once you get that idea of, like, 'Oh, now I know what the pile is gonna look like. I know now what not to put in there.' And it was the same thing with Prequelle; it was gonna be about the great death, a medieval, primordial threat of annihilation which was, I guess I wouldn't say carnal but maybe a tiny tad more spiritual and philosophical death, with the ever presence of actual termination, whereas this record about the empires was gonna be a little bit more practical, I guess; a little bit more, I don't wanna say political. So it wasn't really hard to be inspired by the last couple of years."

Impera will be released through Loma Vista/Concord on March 11, just one week after Ghost finish their co-headlining U.S. tour with Volbeat and special guest Twin Temple. See those upcoming dates at this location and, to pre-order Ghost new record, head here.

Ghost, "Call Me Little Sunshine" Lyrics (via Genius)

Call out in the middle of the night

For when else would I hear you?

Fall out in the cold starlight

I can save you if you do You will never walk alone

You can always reach me

You will never ever walk alone Call me Little Sunshine

Call me, call me Mephistopheles

Call me when you feel all alone

Just call me Little Sunshine Light up in the middle of the day

For how else could you see me?

Ease up to the hunter from thе prey

And transform indefinitely You will nеver walk alone

You can always reach me

You will never ever walk alone Call me Little Sunshine

Call me, call me Mephistopheles

Call me when you feel all alone

Just call me Little Sunshine You will never walk alone

You can always reach me

You will never ever walk alone

You will never walk alone

You can always reach me

You will never ever walk alone

You will never walk alone

You can always reach me

You will never ever walk alone

Even when you're dead and gone

You can always reach me

All you gotta do is call me, call me Call me Little Sunshine

Call me, call me Mephistopheles

Call me when you feel all alone

Just call me Little Sunshine

Ghost, "Call Me Little Sunshine" Music Video

Ghost, Impera Album Art + Track Listing

Ghost, 'Impera' Loma Vista/Concord loading...

01. "Imperium"

02. "Kaisarion"

03. "Spillways"

04. "Call Me Little Sunshine"

05. "Hunter's Moon"

06. "Watcher In The Sky"

07. "Dominion"

08. "Twenties"

09. "Darkness At The Heart Of My Love"

10. "Griftwood"

11. "Bite Of Passage"

12. "Respite On The Spital Fields"