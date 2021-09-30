Ghost Debut New Song ‘Hunter’s Moon’ off ‘Halloween Kills’ Movie Soundtrack
After first unveiling Papa Emeritus IV as their next singer in early 2020, ushering in the latest era of the band, Ghost have finally delivered on long-promised new material with the new song "Hunter's Moon," which is a stand-alone single featured in the movie Halloween Kills.
This latest single has arrived just hours after Ghost announced a co-headlining U.S. tour with Volbeat, which is set to kick off on Jan. 25 with special guest Twin Temple as the opening act. It's the first new material from the ghastly Swedish outfit spearheaded by mastermind Tobias Forge since 2019's retro-rocking, two-track Seven Inches of Satanic Panic EP, and "SONG TITLE" description of music...
Work on the successor to 2018's Prequelle, Ghost's fourth studio album, began over a year ago as Forge disclosed that he was writing new music through the fall of 2020 with intentions on recording in January and that he was targeting a late 2021 album release. Everything, so far, appears to have fallen in place, even amid a disruptive pandemic that will likely remain impactful next year as well.
Watch the music video for "Hunter's Moon" below (lyrics via Genius) and view Ghost's tour dates with Volbeat further down the page.
Ghost, "Hunter's Moon" Lyrics
It's been a long time coming
I'm coming back for you, my friend
To where we'd hide as children
I'm coming back for you, my friend
Though my memories have faded
They come back to haunt me once again
And though my mind is somewhat jaded now
It's time for me to strike again
Tonight, it's a Hunter's Moon
Under a headstone, sister
I'm dying to see you, my friend (Ah)
Back in the old cemetery
I'm dying to see you, my friend
Though my memories have faded
They come back to haunt me once again
And though my mind is somewhat jaded now
It's time for me to strike again
Tonight, it's a Hunter's Moon
Ooh, I'm coming
I'm dying
To see you one last time, together
Though my memories have faded
They come back to haunt me once again
And though my mind is somewhat jaded now
It's time for me to strike again
I'm coming back for you, my friend
Tonight, it's a Hunter's Moon
(Hunt, hunt, Hunter's Moon)
(Hunt, hunt, hunter)
(Hunt, hunt, hunt)
Ghost, "Hunter's Moon"
Ghost, Volbeat + Twin Temple 2022 Tour Dates
Jan. 25, 2022 – Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center
Jan. 27, 2022 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Jan. 28, 2022 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Jan. 29, 2022 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Jan. 31, 2022 – West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Feb. 02, 2022 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Feb. 04, 2022 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Feb. 05, 2022 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Feb. 07, 2022 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Feb. 08, 2022 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center
Feb. 10, 2022 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Feb. 11, 2022 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
Feb. 12, 2022 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Feb. 14, 2022 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center
Feb. 15, 2022 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
Feb. 16, 2022 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Feb. 18, 2022 – Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Feb. 19, 2022 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
Feb. 20, 2022 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Feb. 21, 2022 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena
Feb. 23, 2022 – Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena
Feb. 25, 2022 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Feb. 26, 2022 – Dallas, Texas @ Fair Park Coliseum
Feb. 28, 2022 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
March 01, 2022 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
March 03, 2022 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center