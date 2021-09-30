Ghost Debut New Song ‘Hunter’s Moon’ off ‘Halloween Kills’ Movie Soundtrack

After first unveiling Papa Emeritus IV as their next singer in early 2020, ushering in the latest era of the band, Ghost have finally delivered on long-promised new material with the new song "Hunter's Moon," which is a stand-alone single featured in the movie Halloween Kills.

This latest single has arrived just hours after Ghost announced a co-headlining U.S. tour with Volbeat, which is set to kick off on Jan. 25 with special guest Twin Temple as the opening act. It's the first new material from the ghastly Swedish outfit spearheaded by mastermind Tobias Forge since 2019's retro-rocking, two-track Seven Inches of Satanic Panic EP, and "SONG TITLE" description of music...

Work on the successor to 2018's Prequelle, Ghost's fourth studio album, began over a year ago as Forge disclosed that he was writing new music through the fall of 2020 with intentions on recording in January and that he was targeting a late 2021 album release. Everything, so far, appears to have fallen in place, even amid a disruptive pandemic that will likely remain impactful next year as well.

Watch the music video for "Hunter's Moon" below (lyrics via Genius) and view Ghost's tour dates with Volbeat further down the page.

Ghost, "Hunter's Moon" Lyrics

It's been a long time coming

I'm coming back for you, my friend

To where we'd hide as children

I'm coming back for you, my friend Though my memories have faded

They come back to haunt me once again

And though my mind is somewhat jaded now

It's time for me to strike again

Tonight, it's a Hunter's Moon Under a headstone, sister

I'm dying to see you, my friend (Ah)

Back in the old cemetery

I'm dying to see you, my friend Though my memories have faded

They come back to haunt me once again

And though my mind is somewhat jaded now

It's time for me to strike again

Tonight, it's a Hunter's Moon Ooh, I'm coming

I'm dying

To see you one last time, together Though my memories have faded

They come back to haunt me once again

And though my mind is somewhat jaded now

It's time for me to strike again

I'm coming back for you, my friend

Tonight, it's a Hunter's Moon (Hunt, hunt, Hunter's Moon)

(Hunt, hunt, hunter)

(Hunt, hunt, hunt)

Ghost, "Hunter's Moon"

Ghost, Volbeat + Twin Temple 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 25, 2022 – Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center

Jan. 27, 2022 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Jan. 28, 2022 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Jan. 29, 2022 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Jan. 31, 2022 – West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Feb. 02, 2022 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Feb. 04, 2022 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 05, 2022 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Feb. 07, 2022 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Feb. 08, 2022 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center

Feb. 10, 2022 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Feb. 11, 2022 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

Feb. 12, 2022 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Feb. 14, 2022 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

Feb. 15, 2022 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Feb. 16, 2022 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Feb. 18, 2022 – Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Feb. 19, 2022 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Feb. 20, 2022 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Feb. 21, 2022 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

Feb. 23, 2022 – Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena

Feb. 25, 2022 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Feb. 26, 2022 – Dallas, Texas @ Fair Park Coliseum

Feb. 28, 2022 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

March 01, 2022 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

March 03, 2022 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center