Actress Kate Beckinsale Jams Texas Hardcore While Coloring With Her Friend
Actress Kate Beckinsale, best known her role as Selene in the series of Underworld films, shared a video clip on Instagram of her and a friend on the floor, passing the time by with coloring books as "The Hammer" by Texas hardcore group Kublai Khan TX played over it.
The video can be seen in the second slide of the post below, where the British actress and friend Nina Kate, a fellow actress and latex designer, celebrate 'Galentine's Day' a few days in advance of the sitcom-born makeshift holiday that is usually represented on Feb. 13, one day before Valentine's Day.
The two are seen posing in matching pink dresses in the first photo, and in the second slide, they are lying down on a plush rug, coloring away to the aggressive sound of "The Hammer" off Kublai Khan TX's 2017 album Nomad.
The timing of Beckinsale's post is opportune for Kublai Khan TX, who have a busy 2022 ahead of them with the April 1 release of their new EP, Lowest Form of Animal and a spring tour with headliners Knocked Loose and special guests Movements and Koyo.
Listen to the new track "Swan Song," which features a guest appearance from Terror frontman Scott Vogel, directly below and view Kublai Khan TX's upcoming tour dates further down the page.
Kublai Khan TX, "Swan Song" ft. Scott Vogel (Terror)
Kublai Khan TX, Lowest Form of Animal EP Artwork + Track Listing
01. "Swan Song" (Feat. Scott Vogel)
02. "Loyal to None"
03. "Taipan"
04. "Resentment"
05. "Dynasty"
Knocked Loose, Movements, Kublai Khan TX + Koyo 2022 Tour Dates
Mar. 31 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl ~
Apr. 01 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
Apr. 02 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Apr. 03 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Athenaeum
Apr. 05 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage
Apr. 06 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Apr. 07 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
Apr. 08 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
Apr. 10 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
Apr. 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Apr. 15 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's
Apr. 16 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Ridglea Theater
Apr. 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall
Apr. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
Apr. 20 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore
Apr. 22 - San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA
Apr. 24 - Pomona, Calif. @ Fox Theater
Apr. 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Apr. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
Apr. 28 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom
Apr. 29 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II
Apr. 30 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center
May 01 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection
May 03 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
May 04 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
May 05 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall
May 06 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
May 07 - New Haven, Conn. @ College Street Music Hall
May 08 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount