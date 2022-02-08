Actress Kate Beckinsale Jams Texas Hardcore While Coloring With Her Friend

Actress Kate Beckinsale, best known her role as Selene in the series of Underworld films, shared a video clip on Instagram of her and a friend on the floor, passing the time by with coloring books as "The Hammer" by Texas hardcore group Kublai Khan TX played over it.

The video can be seen in the second slide of the post below, where the British actress and friend Nina Kate, a fellow actress and latex designer, celebrate 'Galentine's Day' a few days in advance of the sitcom-born makeshift holiday that is usually represented on Feb. 13, one day before Valentine's Day.

The two are seen posing in matching pink dresses in the first photo, and in the second slide, they are lying down on a plush rug, coloring away to the aggressive sound of "The Hammer" off Kublai Khan TX's 2017 album Nomad.

The timing of Beckinsale's post is opportune for Kublai Khan TX, who have a busy 2022 ahead of them with the April 1 release of their new EP, Lowest Form of Animal and a spring tour with headliners Knocked Loose and special guests Movements and Koyo.

Listen to the new track "Swan Song," which features a guest appearance from Terror frontman Scott Vogel, directly below and view Kublai Khan TX's upcoming tour dates further down the page.

Kublai Khan TX, "Swan Song" ft. Scott Vogel (Terror)

Kublai Khan TX, Lowest Form of Animal EP Artwork + Track Listing

Kublai Khan TX, 'Lowest Form of Animal' EP Rise Records loading...

01. "Swan Song" (Feat. Scott Vogel)

02. "Loyal to None"

03. "Taipan"

04. "Resentment"

05. "Dynasty"

