Kelly Clarkson may be a daytime TV host, but she's not left her music roots behind, regularly covering some of her favorite songs as part of her show's "Kellyoke" segment. During Thursday's episode (Nov. 11), that meant she got to unleash her inner emo by belting My Chemical Romance's "Welcome to the Black Parade."

Those hoping for a full performance of the epic track will be a little shortchanged as likely for time purposes Clarkson's version was truncated, clocking in at just shy of two minutes. But it's definitely long enough to see she's got a full vocal grasp on the song. Her voice is definitely up to the test, showcasing some of the song's power vocal moments while her backing band keeps the energy of the original intact.

Clarkson has dipped her toes in the rock world on several occasions with The Kelly Clarkson Show's "Kellyoke" segment, previously performing Radiohead's "Karma Police," Heart's "Alone" and Aerosmith's "Dream On" among others.

"Welcome to the Black Parade" is arguably My Chemical Romance's biggest hit, topping Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and hitting No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its 2006 release. The song was featured on their similarly titled The Black Parade album.

Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover My Chemical Romance's "Welcome to the Black Parade"