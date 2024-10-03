Kerry King Explains How ‘Big 4′ Bands Changed Over Time + Which Stayed Most Thrash

In a new interview, Kerry King explained how the "Big 4" thrash bands changed over time, and named the one that stayed the closest to their thrash roots.

The guitarist discussed the evolution of thrash during a conversation with Nikki Blakk. King denied that he felt Slayer were doing something completely unique in the early '80s because Metallica, Megadeth and some other bands were creating a similar sound too.

"Obviously, Metallica went on a much more poppy trail than we did, but they came back around," he said of Metallica's eventual shift in the early '90s, though he praised their last few albums — particularly the Hardwired... to Self-Destruct song "Spit Out the Bone."

"As we matured and went our separate paths, we pretty much stayed the thrashiest of the 'Big 4,' I would say," King suggested. "That didn't make us better or anything, we're just different."

Considering Slayer aren't an actively touring band anymore, King named the metal group he thinks should take their place in the "Big 4" over the summer.

"I don’t really know enough about 21st-century metal to speak too authoritatively on that, but I’d obviously pick Lamb of God, who we’re playing a bunch of shows with,” the rocker told Metal Hammer. “Beyond that, well, the other three of the Big 4 still play... Maybe I’ll be a bro and let Lamb of God take our spot up there with Metallica, Anthrax and Megadeth.”

Slayer recently played their first show since 2019 last month at Chicago's Riot Fest (see the performance details here). They were also set to play Kentucky's Louder Than Life festival, but the weather forced organizers to cancel their set. They have one more performance booked this year at Aftershock festival next month.

