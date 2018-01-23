In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Jan. 23, 2018:

- Slayer fans, don't worry. You haven't heard the last of Kerry King, as his wife Ayesha has posted on Instagram, "He says not to worry, you'll always get music from him." So even though Slayer are poised for their farewell tour, it appears that the guitarist has plans to continue in music beyond the final shows.

- Skillet are starting to fill their tour schedule. The band just announced dates for their "Joy.Unleashed" tour with King & Country joining in the run. The trek starts April 12 in Amarillo, Texas and runs May 6 in Miramar, Fla. See all the stops here and watch a tour teaser video at this location.

- Papa Roach have released their new video for "Born for Greatness" over at Apple Music. The clip centers on a trio of performers who refuse to let their physical challenges define them, showcasing the limitless possibilities we all share.

- There's a new Josh Todd and the Conflict video for "Story of My Life." The Billy Jayne-directed clip is a performance piece. Watch it here.

- Aerosmith and Jack White are among the headliners for the 2018 edition of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival this year. The event takes place over two weekends starting April 27 and ending May 6. Other acts of note include Cage the Elephant, The Revivalists, Sting, Aretha Franklin, Beck, Jimmy Buffett, David Byrne, Lionel Richie, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow and many more. See the full lineup here.

- Mark it down. Organizers have revealed that the Outside Lands Festival will take place Aug. 11-13 at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the festival.

- It's on! Skindred entered Peter Gabriel's Real World studio to record their seventh studio album Big Tings earlier this month and they now have a teaser for the upcoming disc that you can watch here. The album is due April 27 and pre-orders are underway here.

- Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach has been working on his hardcore punk side project The Weapon and he's posted some studio footage that fans can check out here.

- Ready for decent djent ... or at least something fun? Watch as Trivium's Matt Heafy tests out an 8-string djent version of "In Waves" right here. The performance came during a live stream, with the rocker clearly having fun with it.

- Life of Agony have moved quickly to fill the vacant drummer position left by Sal Abruscato. The band have named Veronica Bellino as their new drummer, revealing the message via Twitter. Her credits include work with Jeff Beck, Orianthi, Carmine Appice and more.

- Sometimes life isn't black and white ... it's pink too. Madame Mayhem are back with their new video for "War You Started," and you can watch the performance-based clip right here.

- Primitive Race have unleashed the new lyric video for their song "Cranial Matter," which you can check out here. The band is donating 100 percent of their 2018 album sales to MusiCares in honor of their late vocalist, Chuck Mosley, who passed away six days before the release of their Soul Pretender album.

- Fu Manchu have booked an in-store performance Feb. 8 at the Hollywood Amoeba record store in honor of their upcoming Clone of the Universe album. The show comes one day before their new disc drops. Get further details here.