Kid Rock Drains 40-Foot Putt, Gets High Five With Jack Nicklaus

Well, God Bless Sunday too. Kid Rock may bring the "greatest show on earth" to stages across the country, but he saved a little magic for the golf course this weekend during a Pro-Am event in Missouri.

Rock was paired up with golfing legend Jack Nicklaus at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Gold Celebrity Shootout over the weekend when he found himself with a 40-foot putt. Reading the lye, Rock started the putt out left before it hooked back toward the hole, much to the delight of the crowd and eliciting Nicklaus to high five Rock, who was "So Hott" after that shot.

You can see footage of the amazing putt via TMZ in the player above. Rock and Nicklaus have a history together, previously winning the event last year. But they fell short this time, with Johnny Miller and Larry the Cable Guy taking the title.

The "American Bad Ass" has some time to continue his golfing adventures, as he's not expected to return to the road until August when he'll kick off the "Red Blooded Rock and Roll Redneck Extravaganza" tour. Dates for the run can be found here.