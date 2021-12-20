Kid Rock Just Abandoned Nu-Metal for Country (Again) on New Song ‘Ala-F**kin-Bama’

On his new song, "Don't Tell Me How to Live," Kid Rock blasted "snowflakes" and returned to the pulsing rap-rock swagger heard on Devil Without a Cause, the diamond-selling major label debut album that launched his career. As quick as that return-to-form had come, it's already gone, or at least that's what the country-tinged "Ala-Fuckin-Bama" indicates.

Some people on the internet expressed disbelief that "Don't Tell Me How to Live" was an honest-to-goodness, authentic Kid Rock song and wrongly presumed it was a parody done by Weird Al Yankovic. Other forms of backlash also prompted the often outspoken musician to address "pansy ass woke critics and trolls" in a social media post that continued to drive conversation around the new song.

In that same post, Kid Rock vowed that more new music would soon be released and that a new album would arrive in 2022. He was hopeful a tour in support of his first album since 2017's Sweet Southern Sugar would commence next year as well.

Now, "Ala-Fuckin-Bama," a four-minute country and soul song propelled by slinking bass lines, barroom piano, guitar twang and backing choirs, is here, although it is not certain if this new track or "Don't Tell Me How to Live" will be a part of the forthcoming full length.

(Ala-Fuckin-Bama)

She wore a pink Bama durag

Smacking on juicy fruit

A red clay sticking to her Timberland boots

A tail white t-shirt showing off her Talladega tan

I said, "Darling where you from?"

She said, "Watch your tongue

Don't you know that I am" I’m from Ala-Fuckin-Bama

Ala-Fuckin-Bama

Tell me what's it to ya?

I'm from Ala-Fuckin-Bama

A-Bama I said, "Slow down sister

I’m a God-fearing man

You know I grew up on Skynryd

And I'm a Bear Bryant fan

I can roll with the flow

Baby you can roll with the tide

I don't mind if you do, I think it's kind of cute

The way you say it with pride" I'm from Ala-Fuckin-Bama

Ala-Fuckin-Bama

From her boots to her bandana, Ala-Fuckin-Bama

Ala-Fuckin-Bama

Bama [Bride]

(Yeah, I'm talking)

(It's a little south of my company down there)

I can roll with the flow

Baby you can roll with the tide

I don't mind if you do, I think it’s kind of cute

The way you say it with pride I’m from Ala-Fuckin-Bama

Ala-Fuckin-Bama

Baby, open up a can of Ala-Fuckin-Bama

Ala-Fuckin-Bama

Bama

Ala-Fuckin-Bama

She screams Ala-Fuckin-Bama

Open up a can of Ala-Fuckin-Bama

Ala-Fuckin-Bama, oh yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Hey, hey, hey

