Kid Rock's 6,000-square-foot mansion sits on the Detroit River recently sold for a little over $2 million. Looks like he was in a hurry to move, or just didn't care what he left behind according to the new owner.

The new owner, Amy Trahey, has a reason why she bought the house and it is not because she's a superfan. It's actually because of her husband, who took her to a Kid Rock show for her 40th birthday and after he sadly passed away she took it as a sign to buy the house, according to Crain's.

"I'm super devastated. I lost my soulmate, but he's showing me signs of things to do," Trahey said. "I think it's a party house, but it feels like a family house at the same time."

While it's now her home, Trahey says there are still items left behind by the musician. "There's salt and pepper and liquor everywhere," she explained, adding that there was also "a refrigerator full of stuff," including massive amounts of Badass beer.

While Rock was not the most previous owner of the place, the prior owner had kept the furnishings as-is before selling the place to Trahey. Matt O'Laughlin, a Realtor at Max Broock Detroit who sold Trahey the property, said it was as if "Kid Rock grabbed his underwear and shirts and just took off."

The realtor added, "It's still very much Kid Rock," explaining that photos, album covers and a customized table with an eagle and "American Badass" were among the items left behind.

It's one of the very few homes that are actually waterfront, the Detroit mayor's mansion is also one of those rare houses. The Detroit mansion sits on nearly an acre and is definitely built to party. The home has a boathouse with an upper deck, a movie theater, a poker table, and multiple bars inside.

Kid Rock's former home also has six bedrooms and six bathrooms and a heated two-car garage. Take a tour of the musician's recently sold $2 million Detroit mansion.

