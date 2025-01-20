Kid Rock has revealed that Donald Trump called him ahead of his inauguration to inquire whether a comment he made publicly about the Secret Service banning him from having strippers at his performance was legit.

Rock, who performed as part of the inauguration week festivities for Trump, had previously made a joke about the supposed ban of strippers from his performance and word got back to the President Elect.

While speaking on the Fox & Friends broadcast, Kid Rock relayed the discussion, commenting, "Friday morning I got a call from the President and Melania and it was kind of mind-blowing, I’ve tried to leave him alone, he’s got a lot on his plate, I would think, right now."

“He called and he goes, ‘Did the Secret Service really tell you that you can’t use strippers?‘," recalled Rock, to which he responded, “No, sir, I was just joking around.”

Trump responded, "Ah, that's funny."

Rock has been one of the president's most vocal celebrity supporters. "It feels like the rebirth of our nation," Rock stated on the Fox & Friends broadcast, commenting on the feeling ahead of Trump's inauguration. "There's just this feeling, and you've heard it a million times before, that America's back."

The musician is one of several performers who are playing for the inauguration celebration of Trump's presidency. Carrie Underwood is set to sing "America the Beautiful," while Billy Ray Cyrus, Nelly and the Village People are also part of the festivities.

Ahead of the election Kid Rock shared his thoughts on celebrity political endorsements and praised both Eminem and Taylor Swift for "standing up and not being afraid to be vocal for that in which they believe."

"Thinking differently and having the freedom to do so is what makes this country great," he continued.

Since Trump's presidential victory, the singer has met with Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi about the current woes with the concert ticketing industry and has vowed to "open a can of whoop ass on the bots, scalpers, venues, ticketing companies, managers and artists alike who rip off and deceive the public with the horse shit that has gone on for decades and only gotten worse."

Rock recently announced a new series of shows for 2025 and shared some of how he plans to combat some of the ticketing issues.