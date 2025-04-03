Did Kid Rock violate U.S. flag code with the suit he wore during a recent visit to the White House this week to continue his campaign against corruption in the ticketing industry?

The self-proclaimed "American Bad Ass" railed against ticket-buying bots and outrageous markups on third-party sites as President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reform the live entertainment ticketing industry.

Unfortunately, as Rock raised valid points against the corrupt ticketing industry, he also broke the law.

How Did Kid Rock Break the Law?

Rock showed up to the Oval Office dressed in an outrageous, patriotic suit embroidered with the American flag.

In doing so, he violated the United States Flag Code, which dictates: "The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever. It should not be embroidered on such articles as cushions or handkerchiefs and the like, printed or otherwise impressed on paper napkins or boxes or anything that is designed for temporary use and discard."

Elsewhere, the Flag Code specifies, "No part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform."

The Flag Code does not specifically prohibit embroidering the American flag on star-spangled suits, because the American mind could comprehend such an outfit when President Bill Clinton signed the act into law in 1998.

Showing respect for the American flag is something allegedly near and dear to Kid Rock. Despite repeated violations of flag code for other clothing garments worn in the past (American flag scarves, American flag golfing outfits), he once called out former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2017 for taking a knee during the National Anthem in protest of inequality.

Could Kid Rock Go to Jail for His American Flag Suit?

Although the U.S. Flag Code is a federal law, it's important to note that it uses voluntary and non-binding language such as "should" and "custom," so there's technically no penalty for violating any of its provisions. And considering Rock is buddy-buddy with Trump, he's unlikely to face any consequences.

That said, in the District of Columbia, wearing "an article of merchandise ... upon which shall have been printed, painted, attached, or otherwise placed a representation of any such flag" counts as a misdemeanor that "shall be punished by a fine not exceeding $100 or by imprisonment for not more than 30 days, or both."

If Rock really wanted to err on the side of caution, he would keep an extra $100 on hand just in case somebody tried to enforce the law. That's probably between eight and 12 Bud Lights at his Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock 'N' Roll Steakhouse in Nashville.