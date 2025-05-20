Kid Rock Issues Statement on Deportations After Reports of ICE Raids at His Nashville Bar

Kid Rock has spoken out on the U.S. deportation policy after reports this past week that the Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock 'n' Roll Steakhouse in Nashville was among those that closed early to avoid ICE raids.

Last week, The Tennessean reported that the New Orleans field office for ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) was conducting a weeklong operation seeking out illegal immigrants in the Nashville area. Also last week, The Nashville Scene reported that the kitchen at the steakhouse baring Kid Rock's name was among those that closed early to avoid an ICE raid.

Though Rock's name is used in promoting the establishment, Nashville businessman Steve Smith is the actual owner of Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock 'n' Roll Steakhouse, as well as several other bars in the area that also closed early.

Per The Nashville Scene report, at the instruction of managers, restaurant employees without legal citizenship status left the premises at The Diner, Honky Tonk Central and Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse during a primetime rush on Saturday night to avoid detention by ICE agents. Each of the locations struggled to provide full service through at least Sunday due to the fears of some employees who did not want to risk arrest by returning to work.

What Kid Rock Said About the ICE Raids at Steakhouse Baring His Name

While sharing a social media post from The Daily Mail US about the ICE raid at the steakhouse baring his name, Rock addressed the situation on his social media accounts on Monday (May 19).

"Clearly I do not have anything to do with day to day operations at my Honky Tonk - but it’s good click bait," said Rock "I get it."

He continued, "That being said I 100% support getting illegal criminals out of our country no matter where they are. I also like President Trump want to speed up the process of getting GREAT immigrants into our country - LEGALLY! It's that simple folks. But the below is not a juicy enough headline to get clicks and views.. in this day and age the truth often is not."

Kid Rock in 2025

Kid Rock recently appeared at another event baring his name, taking part in the Kid Rock's Rock-N-Rodeo in Arlington, Texas over the past weekend.

The musician will return to the stage on May 31 for the first of several "Rock the Country" appearances in York, Pa.

Set up like a day-long festival, "Rock the Country" will hit 10 "small towns" bringing a lineup that features rock acts such as Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Nickelback and Aaron Lewis of Staind and pairs them with country greats such as Hank Williams, Jr. and Travis Tritt. Dates are currently booked July 25 in Anderson, S.C. All dates and ticketing info can be found through Kid Rock's website.