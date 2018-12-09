Kid Rock Pays Off All Layaway at Nashville Walmart

It will be a very merry Christmas this year for a number of families in the Nashville area as Kid Rock is helping ensure a happy holiday and a lighter load on wallet by settling all of the layaway accounts at a local Walmart in Nashville.

According to WBIR, the musician gave the store at 3458 Dickerson Pike close to $81,000 to settle all of the accounts. Manager Tom Meyer stated, "Kudos to Kid Rock for making such a gesture in our community. I think that's a pretty Nashville proud moment."

Meyer stated that Kid Rock called the store on Friday morning (Dec. 7), explaining what he wanted to do and later came down to the store to pay off the balances. Customers who have been coming to the store to check on their accounts have been receiving cards from Rock that state, "Merry Christmas from your neighbor."

Rock revealed in a tweet that he got the idea from actor/director Tyler Perry, who had recently been revealed as the person behind a similar action in which he paid off the layaway accounts at two Georgia locations. Walmart thanked both Perry and Rock in a tweet stating, "This is awesome! You guys are spreading the Christmas spirit like crazy. #SparkKindness"

The move comes shortly after Kid Rock's beef with Joy Behar during a Fox News remote came to a head, eventually costing him the grand marshal spot in Nashville's Christmas parade. However, Rock has a history of philanthropy, especially for his home bases in Michigan and Nashville where he's contributed to food banks and around the holidays where he's organized care package deliveries to the military in the past.