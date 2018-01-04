The $50,000 in donations comes from his Kid Rock Foundation charitable arm and comes at a time when it can be truly needed. "I also wanted to start 2018 off on a positive note, hoping to influence others who have been as blessed as me, by donating 50k to The Second Harvest Food Banks of West Michigan and Middle Tennessee (25k each - the checks will go out today)," said Rock, adding, "I think it is important to help others out, especially this time of year when it is cold and the holidays can be such a strain on some who are really struggling to try to make ends meet. Please do what you can to help. They have other locations all across America."