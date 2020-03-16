Kid Rock’s Steakhouse Refuses to Close for Coronavirus Prevention

Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse will not close despite Nashville city orders.

In an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, Nashville Mayor John Cooper ordered all bars on Lower Broadway and throughout Davidson County to close until further notice. Some establishments have complied with the order, but Steve Smith — owner of Kid Rock’s Steakhouse — released a public statement rejecting the government’s plan. Smith also owns Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s, Honky Tonk Central, and the Diner, which will remain open along with Kid Rock's:

We appreciate the efforts of Mayor Cooper to combat the COVID-19 virus, but unless there’s a statewide mandate that directs all bars and restaurants to be closed, the request made by mayor cooper is unconstitutional as he is targeting a select group of businesses. We are compassionate with those who have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus and all who are helping manage the crisis as the entire world addresses the outbreak. However, a Tootsie’s patron as immediate as last night, mentioned having lived through the polio epidemic and didn’t recall such extreme measures being handed down in history. [via ABC]

Kid Rock recently used his steakhouse to go on a drunken rant about Oprah, which caused protests in his home town of Detroit. Kid Rock later decided not to renew the lease for his Made in Detroit restaurant.

As of this posting, 39 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Tennessee, while nearly 4,000 are infected and 70 have died in the United States.

For a list of best practices and further information on the coronavirus, visit the World Health Organization's website.