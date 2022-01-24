Kid Rock Plots U.S. Tour With Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad + More

Kid Rock has plotted a 2022 U.S. tour with Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening as special guests on select dates.

The 24-date Bad Reputation tour kicks off April 6 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. and will wrap up in mid-September. Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad and Bonham will each play different sets of dates, and country singer Trey Lewis will open every show on the tour.

See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10AM ET — get yours here.

“We are so looking forward to touring again with our good friend Kid Rock. Our 2015 tour across the U.S. introduced Foreigner to a whole new audience and I will never forget the wonderful times we had with him on his ten show sold out run in Detroit," Foreigner's Mick Jones said in a press release.

"I remember so well standing side stage watching some of his electrifying performances. I wrote ‘Dirty White Boy’ as a tribute to Elvis, but it also serves as a tribute to Kid Rock. I look forward to dedicating that song to him every night during the tour.”

Kid Rock 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

April 6 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center^

April 8 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center^

April 9 – Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center^

April 15 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena^

April 16 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena^

May 20 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center#

May 21 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena#

June 10 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

June 11 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

June 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^

June 17 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion^

June 18 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

June 24 – Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

June 25 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

Aug. 5 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*

Aug. 6 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ Pavilion at Star Lake*

Aug. 12 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center*

Aug. 17 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center*

Aug. 19 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 20 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 24 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center*

Aug. 26 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live*

Aug. 27 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

Sept. 16 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Sept. 17 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre*