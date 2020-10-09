Killer Be Killed Crush With Redemptive New Song ‘Dream Gone Bad’

The all-star group Killer Be Killed are back with the second single from their forthcoming album, Reluctant Hero. "Dream Gone Bad" is a crushing track with a redemptive message and the new Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera-directed video for the song can be seen below.

It's a forceful and at times chaotic track, with Max Cavalera handling the rough vocals while Greg Puciato provides the more clean and melodic vocals on the song. The band, which also features Troy Sanders and Ben Koller, delivered a fiery performance of the track in their new video. Check out the lyrics for the song below:

We carry on with tradition

With clouded thoughts in the mirror

Another hidden misdirection

Until the worn reflection becomes clear Never too late

Time to turn it all around

Never too late

And you’ll never walk alone Feverish complications

The solution was so simple

An effigy of unimportance

Laboring under delusional hands Never too late

Time to turn it all around

Never too late

And you’ll never walk alone My reflection in front of me

Staring into my hardened soul

I am my worst enemy

Life is killing me Hear the calling

When earth and sky will fold Feel the walls close in

I can’t escape destiny

Don’t sell your soul

Born with a heart of stone Hear the calling

When earth and sky will fold

And remember when I am turning cold You’re fighting to bleed an emotion

Through the efforts I spare nothing now Never too late

Time to turn it all around

Never too late

And you’ll never walk alone

Never walk alone You always know where you are

Into yourself

Into forever

Walk into the light

Sanders says of the song, “Dissecting the idea of uncertainty and how you pull from that to find your way. ‘Dream Gone Bad’ was initially spearheaded by Max and I, and as I listen back, through the collaborative process this creation’s final form has now become a dream come true.”

"Dream Gone Bad" comes on the heels of "Deconstructing Self-Destruction," which was the band's first new song in over six years. Both songs are featured on the forthcoming Reluctant Hero album, which is locked in for a Nov. 20 street date via Nuclear Blast Records.

The Josh Wilbur-produced collection will be available in a variety of platforms and you can get your pre-orders in at this location or for bundle add-ons, check here.

Killer Be Killed, "Dream Gone Bad"