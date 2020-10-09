Killer Be Killed Crush With Redemptive New Song ‘Dream Gone Bad’
The all-star group Killer Be Killed are back with the second single from their forthcoming album, Reluctant Hero. "Dream Gone Bad" is a crushing track with a redemptive message and the new Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera-directed video for the song can be seen below.
It's a forceful and at times chaotic track, with Max Cavalera handling the rough vocals while Greg Puciato provides the more clean and melodic vocals on the song. The band, which also features Troy Sanders and Ben Koller, delivered a fiery performance of the track in their new video. Check out the lyrics for the song below:
We carry on with tradition
With clouded thoughts in the mirror
Another hidden misdirection
Until the worn reflection becomes clear
Never too late
Time to turn it all around
Never too late
And you’ll never walk alone
Feverish complications
The solution was so simple
An effigy of unimportance
Laboring under delusional hands
Never too late
Time to turn it all around
Never too late
And you’ll never walk alone
My reflection in front of me
Staring into my hardened soul
I am my worst enemy
Life is killing me
Hear the calling
When earth and sky will fold
Feel the walls close in
I can’t escape destiny
Don’t sell your soul
Born with a heart of stone
Hear the calling
When earth and sky will fold
And remember when I am turning cold
You’re fighting to bleed an emotion
Through the efforts I spare nothing now
Never too late
Time to turn it all around
Never too late
And you’ll never walk alone
Never walk alone
You always know where you are
Into yourself
Into forever
Walk into the light
Sanders says of the song, “Dissecting the idea of uncertainty and how you pull from that to find your way. ‘Dream Gone Bad’ was initially spearheaded by Max and I, and as I listen back, through the collaborative process this creation’s final form has now become a dream come true.”
"Dream Gone Bad" comes on the heels of "Deconstructing Self-Destruction," which was the band's first new song in over six years. Both songs are featured on the forthcoming Reluctant Hero album, which is locked in for a Nov. 20 street date via Nuclear Blast Records.
The Josh Wilbur-produced collection will be available in a variety of platforms and you can get your pre-orders in at this location or for bundle add-ons, check here.
Killer Be Killed, "Dream Gone Bad"
