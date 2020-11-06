Killer Be Killed Take Listeners on Pummeling Journey With ‘Inner Calm From Outer Storms’

Killer Be Killed are back with "Inner Calm From Outer Storms," the latest single from their forthcoming Reluctant Hero album. And it's safe to say that the song lives up to the title.

The track starts off relying heavily on the drumming of Ben Koller, accentuated with some low end bass mastery as well. Singers Greg Puciato and Troy Sanders trade vocals in the sludgy moving verses, providing an almost hypnotic vibe representing the "inner calm" of the song, but things then pick up significantly. Enter Max Cavalera on vocals like a wrecking ball right as the track transitions to a full throttle, high energy pit starter giving us the "outer storms" so to speak.

"'Inner Calm From Outer Storms' is about having the ability to sense a distant or unseen target," explains Troy Sanders. "It explores a journey of reckless abandon where the destination may, or may not, actually exist."

Greg Puciato agrees, saying the lyrics reference “the idea of being open to the freedom of having chaos be a state of existence.” Check out the lyrics below.

Are you made from the moonlight

To return to the sea

Stay awake for your whole life

Only curse is to sleep Wired into the night sky

Course is fine to lead the way Are you filled with the divine

That was locked in the street

Did you take a chance with your whole life

Do you only love to be free Sun has shone

Shone exertion

Dissipate from the constant pass

Poles sway all the energies

Distant race without a path Enthroned

The realm above

Collision of the universe

Cosmic lunacy

I’ll take your soul/collect my fee

Trash hole from beyond

Every fear will burn

Beneath the burning sky

Embrace me one last time Ashes of unholy serpent

A man again now I must be Defiant warlord

Unleash your hate upon us

Cryptic vortex

Extinction rises and you’re next From beyond this mortal body

Inner calm from outer storms Come in with a purpose

I could never sound the alarm

I would never run first

Look at what a coward you are Pariah/messiah…mercenary

Death threat emissary

Tyrant/usurper

Judge…jury…executioner All this fire for your war

So now I’ll stay here killing

Not for anyone else

I only live for myself

Nobody else

I know you know how it felt Blackhole existence

Defy the system

Out of a body experience...now!

"Inner Calm From Outer Storms" is the third single from the Reluctant Hero album, which is due Nov. 20 via Nuclear Blast Records. Pre-orders for the album are currently being taken here while you can also pre-save the record via digital platforms.

Killer Be Killed, "Inner Calm From Outer Streams"