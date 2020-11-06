Killer Be Killed Take Listeners on Pummeling Journey With ‘Inner Calm From Outer Storms’
Killer Be Killed are back with "Inner Calm From Outer Storms," the latest single from their forthcoming Reluctant Hero album. And it's safe to say that the song lives up to the title.
The track starts off relying heavily on the drumming of Ben Koller, accentuated with some low end bass mastery as well. Singers Greg Puciato and Troy Sanders trade vocals in the sludgy moving verses, providing an almost hypnotic vibe representing the "inner calm" of the song, but things then pick up significantly. Enter Max Cavalera on vocals like a wrecking ball right as the track transitions to a full throttle, high energy pit starter giving us the "outer storms" so to speak.
"'Inner Calm From Outer Storms' is about having the ability to sense a distant or unseen target," explains Troy Sanders. "It explores a journey of reckless abandon where the destination may, or may not, actually exist."
Greg Puciato agrees, saying the lyrics reference “the idea of being open to the freedom of having chaos be a state of existence.” Check out the lyrics below.
Are you made from the moonlight
To return to the sea
Stay awake for your whole life
Only curse is to sleep
Wired into the night sky
Course is fine to lead the way
Are you filled with the divine
That was locked in the street
Did you take a chance with your whole life
Do you only love to be free
Sun has shone
Shone exertion
Dissipate from the constant pass
Poles sway all the energies
Distant race without a path
Enthroned
The realm above
Collision of the universe
Cosmic lunacy
I’ll take your soul/collect my fee
Trash hole from beyond
Every fear will burn
Beneath the burning sky
Embrace me one last time
Ashes of unholy serpent
A man again now I must be
Defiant warlord
Unleash your hate upon us
Cryptic vortex
Extinction rises and you’re next
From beyond this mortal body
Inner calm from outer storms
Come in with a purpose
I could never sound the alarm
I would never run first
Look at what a coward you are
Pariah/messiah…mercenary
Death threat emissary
Tyrant/usurper
Judge…jury…executioner
All this fire for your war
So now I’ll stay here killing
Not for anyone else
I only live for myself
Nobody else
I know you know how it felt
Blackhole existence
Defy the system
Out of a body experience...now!
"Inner Calm From Outer Storms" is the third single from the Reluctant Hero album, which is due Nov. 20 via Nuclear Blast Records. Pre-orders for the album are currently being taken here while you can also pre-save the record via digital platforms.
Killer Be Killed, "Inner Calm From Outer Streams"
