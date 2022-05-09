King Diamond Met Post Malone at Slayer Concert, Had No Idea Who He Was

Post Malone is known primarily as a rapper, but he made a name for himself within the rock and metal community a few years back, especially when he collaborated with metal royalty Ozzy Osbourne. However, not all the legends are familiar with Posty — King Diamond once met him at a Slayer concert and had no idea who he was.

Aside from The Prince of Darkness, Malone has collaborated on recordings with other rockers such as Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, he's performed live with Slash and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and even showed off his guitar skills in an extreme metal jam session with Jared Dines.

“I did meet Post Malone backstage at a Slayer concert,” Diamond told Metal Hammer. “It was funny, because he got a picture with me and I didn’t know who he was. It was only later that I found out he was this huge star, far bigger than I’ll ever be. I don’t know much about new music – the closest I get is Volbeat.”

What Diamond didn't mention is that Metallica's Kirk Hammett is also in the photo. He actually uploaded it to his Instagram, and you'll see that Diamond wasn't wearing his signature face paint during the encounter.

"So... three guys walk into a Slayer show... and..." Hammett wrote in the caption. See the post below.

It's also no surprise that the rapper was at a Slayer concert. He's named Megadeth, Metallica and Pantera as his favorite metal bands, and even has a tattoo of Dimebag Darrell on his finger — so he clearly has good taste. Maybe Post will have a chance to redeem himself with the metal icon again at some point.