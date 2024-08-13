Knocked Loose, who are currently on the road providing direct support for Slipknot, have just announced a fall 2024 headlining tour featuring a number of special guests.

In continued support of their latest album, You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To, the Kentucky hardcore vets will head back out just two weeks after closing out the Slipknot tour at Knotfest in Iowa. The run kicks off on Oct. 4 in Columbus, Ohio and wraps up in Washington D.C. on Nov. 10

See all dates below, which feature varied openers, including The Garden, Drain and Militarie Gun. Knocked Loose will also play a special show celebrating the 15th anniversary of their record label, Pure Noise, alongside Spanish Love Songs and SeeYouSpaceCowboy.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale today (Aug. 13) through the end of this week, with the general onsale beginning Friday (Aug. 16) at 10AM local time.

Knocked Loose 2024 Headlining Tour Dates + Special Guests

^ The Garden

+ DRAIN

# Militarie Gun

% Spanish Love Songs and SeeYouSpaceCowboy

Oct. 04 — Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live ^+#

Oct. 05 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks ^+

Oct. 06 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^+

Oct. 09 - Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena ^+#

Oct. 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^#

Oct. 11 - Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater ^+#

Oct. 13 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center ^+#

Oct. 14 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port ^+#

Oct. 16 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center ^+#

Oct. 18 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues %

Oct. 21 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theater +#

Oct. 24 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live +#

Oct. 26 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory Festival Grounds +#

Oct. 27 - San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic +#

Oct. 30 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion Ballroom +#

Nov. 01 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom +#

Nov. 02 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave / Eagles Clun +#

Nov. 03 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre +

Nov. 05 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory^+#

Nov. 07 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe +#

Nov. 09 - Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome at Oakdale +

Nov. 10 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem ^+

