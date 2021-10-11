This year's Knotfest Roadshow is utterly epic, featuring headliners Slipknot alongside metalcore powerhouse Killswitch Engage and two big up-and-comers in FEVER 333 and Code Orange. It's a cant-miss package that feels even stronger after the world spent almost all of 2020 without live music and these 50 photos from the trek, shot directly from the stage, capture the explosive energy.

The tour kicked off in the grandest fashion possible with a standalone edition of Knotfest, including even more artists on the bill, right in the vicinity of Slipknot's hometown of Des Moines, Iowa — the ultimate return to the stage after a lost year as the band aims to continue promoting their latest record, 2019's We Are Not Your Kind.

Corey Taylor even used the year off to get to work on a frightening new mask to replace the transparent one he debuted in 2019 alongside the rest of the band's latest additions to their long-running line of nightmare-inducing visuals.

As high as the energy of this four-band bill is, each show ends on a rather somber note with Slipknot silently paying tribute to two of their fallen members — Joey Jordison and Paul Gray — with each of the late musicians' names accompanied by a photo and their designated number within the band — 1 and 2, respectively — up on the two massive LED walls hovering over the stage.

See 50 amazing photos from the Knotfest Roadshow 2021 below, courtesy of tour photographers Bryce Hall and Anthony Scanga.

See the remaining dates for the 2021 Knotfest Roadshow and get tickets here.