Last week, Slipknot ended their headlining set at Knotfest Iowa 2021 with a tribute to Joey Jordison and Paul Gray, the founding Slipknot drummer and bass player, respectively, who died a decade apart.

On large video screens, the band visually honored the late musicians known as Slipknot's No. 1 and No. 2 members, following a performance of "Surfacing," a song written by Gray, Jordison and Slipknot lead vocalist Corey Taylor from the metal act's debut album.

See fan-captured footage near the bottom of this post.

Jordison died in July at age 46. In a statement, his family said, "Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. … Those that knew Joey understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music."

Gray died at 38 in 2010. He and Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan formed Slipknot (first known as The Pale Ones, then Meld) in 1995 in Des Moines, Iowa. Jordison, a musician they'd previously performed with in other rock groups around the area, joined soon after.

In an interview with rock journalist Jon Wiederhorn, Gray recalled when the band then switched names.

"We had a show booked, and we had a song called 'Slipknot,'" he explained. "It was the first song we had written full-on, which became '(sic),' which was the first song we ever started working on even before Joey was in the band. … Slipknot rolled off the tongue pretty easy."

While Gray was still in Slipknot at the time of his death, Jordison and the group parted ways in 2013. Toward the end of his time in the band, the drummer was diagnosed with a neurological condition, transverse myelitis, that inhibited his ability to walk, let alone perform. However, he announced a comeback in 2018.

September's Knotfest Iowa kicked off this fall's Knotfest Roadshow that features Slipknot along with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange. The tour continues across the United States through early November. See the remaining concert dates on the trek below.

In June, Crahan suggested a follow-up to Slipknot's 2019 album, We Are Not Your Kind, could emerge in short order. Guitarist Jim Root said they had a "couple" of unreleased albums lying around.

Slipknot, "Surfacing" (Live w/ Jordison + Gray Tribute at Knotfest Iowa)

Knotfest Roadshow Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Oct. 1 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Oct. 2 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Music Theatre

Oct. 3 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Oct. 5 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amp.

Oct. 8 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Oct. 9 – Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

Oct. 10 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 12 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Oct. 13 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 15 – Burgettstown, Penn. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 19 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp.

Oct. 20 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amp.

Oct. 22 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Music Park

Oct. 23 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 24 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 26 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 28 – Del Valle, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amp.

Oct. 29 – Woodlands, Texas @ Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 30 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Nov. 1 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Nov. 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion