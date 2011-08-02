Korn 2021 Tour With Staind Kicks Off August 5

It's almost here! Korn will officially hit the road tomorrow, kicking off a summer co-headlining trek with Staind in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Aug. 5.

The 28-date run will cross the country hitting major markets along the way before coming to an end in Dallas toward the end of September. In select cities, they'll also be joined by '68 and Fire From the Gods. You can see all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.

Get tickets now and see the tour dates below.

Korn Summer 2021 U.S. Tour With Staind

Aug. 05 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 07 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds

Aug. 08 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 11 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 13 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 14 - Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 17 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 18 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 20 - Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 21 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 24 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 25 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 27 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 31 - Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 02 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 03 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sept. 05 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 06 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

Sept. 09 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 18 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 21 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival

