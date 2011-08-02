Korn 2021 Tour With Staind Kicks Off August 5
It's almost here! Korn will officially hit the road tomorrow, kicking off a summer co-headlining trek with Staind in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Aug. 5.
The 28-date run will cross the country hitting major markets along the way before coming to an end in Dallas toward the end of September. In select cities, they'll also be joined by '68 and Fire From the Gods. You can see all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.
Get tickets now and see the tour dates below.
Korn Summer 2021 U.S. Tour With Staind
Aug. 05 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 07 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds
Aug. 08 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 10 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 11 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 13 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 14 - Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Aug. 17 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 18 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 20 - Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 21 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 24 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 25 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 27 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 28 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 31 - Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 02 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 03 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sept. 05 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 06 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater
Sept. 09 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 12 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 18 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 19 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 21 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival
BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LIVE NATION.