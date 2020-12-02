Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) bestowed the Founders Award upon Alice in Chains this year. In celebration of the honor, a livestream event was held, which featured contributions from numerous notable rock and metal artists. Both Metallica and Korn covered the Dirt hit "Would?" with Metallica serving up an acoustic rendition while Korn kept it heavy.

The 24-song set featured performances of Alice in Chains songs from across their catalog, including the reunion era with frontman William DuVall. Other highlights included Mastodon's cover of "Again," Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins tackling "Check My Brain," and various members of Soundgarden joining in on a handful of songs too.

Korn's take on "Would?" maintains the barren, bleak atmosphere of the original. While Layne Staley and Jonathan Davis are markedly different singers, they share a lot of the same qualities — a haunting, hushed vocal approach and pained but soaring wails.

Watch Korn's cover toward the bottom of the page, which comes at the 43:00 mark in the two-and-a-half-hour show. The setlist for the livestream show can also be seen directly below.

MoPOP Founders Award 2020 Honoring Alice in Chains — Setlist

01. Alice in Chains — "Your Decision"

02. Ann Wilson — "Rooster”

03. Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, Corey Taylor, Chris Chaney — "Man in the Box"

04. Duff McKagan & Shooter Jennings — "Down in a Hole”

05. Korn — "Would?"

06. Nancy Wilson, Mark Lanegan, Liv Warfield — "Brother"

07. Fishbone — "Them Bones"

08. David’s Van — "Dam That River"

09. The Human Missile Crisis — "Swing On This"

10. Katyrose — "Your Decision"

11. Talaya. — "All I Am"

12. Dallas Green — "Rain When I Die"

13. Liv Warfield — "Put You Down"

14. Mastodon — "Again"

15. Kim Thayil with Shaina Shepher, Bubba Dupree, Bill Herzog and Nathan Yaccino — "It Ain’t Like That"

16. Krist Novoselic & Kim Thayil with Jillian Raye, Jennifer Johnson, Jeff Fielder and Ben Smith — "Drone"

17. Lily Cornell Silver with Chris DeGarmo — "Black Gives Way to Blue"

18. Mark Lanegan & Maggie Bjorklund with Jeff Fielder, Ben Smith and Ryan Waters — "Nutshell"

19. Ayron Jones with Jeff Fielder, Ben Smith, Andy St0ller, Ryan Waters — "Heaven Beside You"

20. Members of Soundgarden with Tad Doyle, Mike McCready and Meagan Grandall — "Angry Chair"

21. Billy Corgan — "Check My Brain"

22. Metallica — "Would?"

23. Alice in Chains — "No Excuses"

24. Eric & Encarnacion — "Black Gives Way to Blue"

Korn Cover Alice in Chains' "Would" at MoPOP Founders Award Show