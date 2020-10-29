Korn + Disturbed to Headline 2021 Upheaval Festival Lineup

2020 has been filled with plenty of upheaval, including the delay of the inaugural Upheaval Festival in Michigan. But organizers will give it another try in 2021, securing Korn and Disturbed to headline the festival event.

The two-day festival event will take place July 16 and 17 at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan with Korn headlining the opening night and Disturbed closing out the festival.

The July 16 lineup finds Chevelle, Avatar, Joyous Wolf, Gemini Syndrome, Royal Bliss, The Illegal Immigrants, Assume Nothing and Deadlight Holiday all going on before Korn closes the day.

As stated, Disturbed will close out the festivities on July 17, but not before fans take in a full day of rocking featuring Staind, Skillet, Like a Storm, Blacktop Mojo, Stitched Up Heart, Heartsick, Vestigal and Blue Felix.

Tickets previously purchased for the 2020 edition will be honored in 2021. For all other ticketing questions and to purchase tickets to attend, be sure to visit the Upheaval Festival website.