Korn Announce Trio of ‘Follow the Leader’ 20th Anniversary Shows

For those who've been paying attention, Korn are getting a bit of a break in 2018. Jonathan Davis is off promoting his Black Labryrinth solo album and Brian "Head" Welch has his Loud Krazy Love documentary starting to draw some attention, but for the most part it's been an off year for the band. But being as it is the 20th anniversary of their Follow the Leader album, Korn wanted to do something to mark the occasion, so there are a trio of new dates for the fall.

The group has booked a trio of shows -- Sept. 12 at the Masonic in San Francisco, Sept. 13 at the Hollywood Palladium and Sept. 15 at Las Vegas' Pearl Concert Theater -- where they will revisit the 1998 album in full. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (May 18) via the band's website.

The chart-topping Follow the Leader album has been certified five-times platinum by the RIAA. It features the band's first major radio hit with "Got the Life," while also including such standouts as "Freak on a Leash," "B.B.K.," "Children of the Korn" and "All in the Family."

So far, only the three dates have been announced, but Korn's Brian "Head" Welch did recently tease that there are plans to "resurrect some cool tour" in 2019. It's also likely that the time off the road is serving as fuel for the start of their next album, so stay tuned.

Korn Follow the Leader 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

