Korn’s Jonathan Davis Shares His Problem With Christianity

Not everyone in a band will always share respective views, but within Korn there's a definite respect amongst each other when it comes to having certain views. Metal Hammer recently reached out to their readers for questions for Jonathan Davis, and one of the queries that came back was a question about where or not Davis had been to church with his Christian bandmates Brian "Head" Welch and Fieldy.

Davis responded that while he had not joined them at their respective churches, he had been to church and he respects their beliefs. "The world would be a much better place if people would just stop fucking sticking their noses where they don’t belong and respect people’s beliefs," stated Davis.

The vocalist continued, sharing his only issue with Christianity being the "fucking ‘Holier than thou, we’re better than you’ bullshit."

That said, it's not something he's ever felt from his bandmates. "Those two, especially Head, don’t talk about that stuff. He just kicks back and accepts everyone for who they are."

The singer then added, "We played a livestream in a church when we released the new record and that was cool! I love the actual buildings; I decorate my house like a church. I just don’t necessarily like what goes on in them. Ha ha!”

Fans will remember that Head left Korn in 2005, becoming a Christian and speaking openly about his faith. In a 2014 interview with Fanpass, the guitarist stated, "I hate religion. I don't talk about religion at all, but the relationship through Christ is what I found. And I'm totally satisfied. Now I can enjoy raising my kid, I can enjoy jamming with music in Korn, I can enjoy anything I do. It's the best high ever."

In 2021, he reflected on his faith, initially stating that he felt he had "went too far" and that it had become like an obsession. He later clarified that he felt he was becoming "obnoxious with my faith," but added that he still had "an amazing relationship with God" and knows where he stands without being so aggressive about it.

Fieldy meanwhile spoke about his faith with The 700 Club, stating, "When I accepted Christ, I was like, 'Alright, I'm gonna pray to some of these things that I'm a slave to.' It went in steps and I was set free with no withdraws. From the weed to the pills to everything, I stopped."

As for Davis, in a 2006 interview with Risen Magazine, the singer revealed, “I’ve always been a believer in God, man. I just don’t believe in organized religion. I think people get too fanatical with it. I’m not a big believer in the Bible and that kind of stuff. I just believe if you’re good to people, they should be good back to you, and that’s the way I live. I pray and do that stuff, but it’s more of a personal thing with me. I’m not out there to broadcast it and do all the things born-again Christians do."

Korn are currently in the midst of touring, though Fieldy remains on a hiatus from the band. The group will play Welcome to Rockville this Friday in Daytona Beach, Florida, with a European tour starting next week in Amsterdam. See all of their scheduled tour dates and get ticketing info here.