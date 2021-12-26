Is Korn Guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch Still a Christian?

In March, Korn guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch spoke about his relationship with religion while on Robb Flynn's No Fucking Regrets podcast. Now, Head is clarifying his stance on Christianity in a new YouTube video titled "Am I Still A Christian?" You can watch the full video below.

Despite crediting Christianity with saving him from drug and alcohol addiction, Head told Flynn he originally went "too far" with his religious preaching, adding he “got obsessed with it, just like I was obsessed with drugs.”

In the new video, Head addressed the negative feedback he received after appearing on the podcast. He suggested that some of his comments were taken out of context by some, specifically the Christian news media. "A lot of these media outlets took it and listened to it and thought that I was renouncing it," Head says (as transcribed by Blabbermouth).

"When I first became a Christian, I was coming off of methamphetamines, first of all, and I had a massively powerful encounter where God was revealing himself to me," Head explains. "And so those two sides of the coin — coming off of meth and a powerful encounter — I didn't know how to react and I just went out and I was overzealous, I was obnoxious with my faith, and it took me a while to bring it down. So that's all I was trying to say in that video, in that podcast with Robb Flynn."

He added that his manager encouraged him to address the situation as many people were beginning to believe he had renounced his faith.

"But that kind of stuff doesn't get to me at all anymore," Head says. "It's just, like, whatever. People can twist your words however they want. I have an amazing relationship with God and I know where that stands. So I'm very confident in that, so I don't gotta really worry about it for temporary controversy."

Brian 'Head' Welch: "Am I Still A Christian?"

This isn't the first time Head has tried to set the record straight. He went to social media on March 19 to clarify some of the comments he made. Speaking on how he "went too far" with religion, he detailed some regrets relating to decisions about his daughter, his finances, relationships with his family, as well as joining a group he described as "resembling a cult."