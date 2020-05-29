Korn Postpone Summer Tour Dates, Share Acoustic ‘Can You Hear Me’

In light of all the tour cancelations due to the coronavirus, Korn have at least given us some positive news simultaneously. The band unfortunately had to postpone their 2020 summer European dates until 2021, but they've also shared a new, acoustic version of the 2019 song off The Nothing, "Can You Hear Me."

Jonathan Davis joined Jose Mangin on SiriusXM yesterday (May 28) for the premiere of the reworked track. "We just got together and did this by sending files to each other because we’re all stuck in our houses, and we came up with this acoustic version of the song," he explained of how the idea for the song came about. "It’s really stripped down and I love it."

“If it’s a good song, it usually translates well to any form you put it in. It’s a really cool and different version of it," he added. "It's a special song to me. It's a song about depression."

Watch the full clip, and check out the reimagined "Can You Hear Me" below.

As for their 2020 European tour, ticket holders will be honored for the new dates, which will now take place in May and June of 2021. The band have not made any announcements regarding their 2020 North American tour dates in August and September with Faith No More, but stay tuned for any updates.

Korn - "Can You Hear Me (Acoustic)"