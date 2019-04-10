Korn Replacing Ozzy Osbourne as 2019 Rocklahoma Headliner

When an icon like Ozzy Osbourne calls off his touring plans for the year, there are ripples felt throughout the rock industry. Osbourne was set to headline one of the night's on Rocklahoma this year, but officials have moved quickly to secure Korn to fill the vacancy.

The band will be the closing act on Saturday, May 25 at Rocklahoma's Catch the Fever festival grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, heading up a bill that day that also includes In This Moment, Asking Alexandria, Tech N9ne, Beartooth, Sevendust, Hatebreed and more. Korn took a good portion of 2018 off, but have started looking ahead to their next album.

The festival now has Shinedown, Korn and Disturbed as its three main headliners, with all of the participating acts hitting the stage the weekend of May 24-26.

Osbourne announced last week that he was bowing out of his 2019 touring activities after complications from a recent injury. Sharon Osbourne later revealed that Ozzy fell at his home, re-aggravating an injury from his 2003 ATV accident that managed to displace metal rods that had been placed in his body to help him heal. Earlier this year, Osbourne missed some stage time while dealing with complications from the flu. The singer expects to reschedule 2019's lost dates in 2020.

A limited number of weekend and single day tickets still remain for Rocklahoma. See the full festival bill below and get your tickets at this location.

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