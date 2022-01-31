Korn Announce ‘Requiem Mass’ Global Livestream Event

Korn are counting down the days until their Requiem album arrives, but they've got something special in store on the eve of the album's release. Come Feb. 3, Korn will put on a global livestream event dubbed "Requiem Mass" to celebrate the new album.

The livestream will feature an intimate live show taking place at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles. There are only 300 tickets available for those to attend in person and they'll go on sale via Amoeba Music this Tuesday (Feb. 1). But if you're not in Los Angeles, you can still catch the show as the music event will be directed by Queen of the Damned movie director Richard Gibbs for the livestream via the band's YouTube channel.

The show will air at 8PM PT via Korn's YouTube channel and you can tune in and watch via the player provided at the bottom of this post. The show will air in real time, but there will also be a Sunday (Feb. 6) rebroadcast at 10AM PT for international markets.

As you might expect with a director involved, this goes beyond what you might get with a regular concert. For those attending the event, all guests must wear appropriate black funeral attire and have proof of vaccination. Korn masks will also be provided to those in attendance. Guests are also encouraged to bring a token or item of remembrance to honor a loved one who has passed to leave in the casket as part of the ceremony.

With the new album due Friday, Korn fans have already been treated to a couple of new songs. The band issued "Start the Healing" late last year, while "Forgotten" was issued over the past month. Pre-orders are currently happening here.

In addition to the livestream show, Korn are getting back in the touring mode kicking off a four-night run with System of a Down in Phoenix tonight, with dates in San Diego and Los Angeles coming over the next week. They're also booked for shows with Chevelle and Code Orange starting March 4. Get ticketing info here and read more about their touring at this location.

Korn, Requiem Mass Global Livestream