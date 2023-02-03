Korn on Friday (Feb. 3) released Requiem Mass, a live EP that appears on streaming services as a companion to Requiem, the band's latest studio album.

The five-song EP is also now available as part of a deluxe physical edition of Requiem. The Korn album celebrates its one-year anniversary Feb. 4.

The live recordings come from Korn's Requiem Mass livestream concert, which the Jonathan Davis-led act broadcast globally last year from Los Angeles.

A day ahead of the one year anniversary of Korn's latest album, 'Requiem,' the band releases a new five-song EP. A year ago today, the band delivered one of the most unique performances of their career — a live streamed 300-person intimate ceremony and epic performance honoring souls that had passed, especially those lost during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Now, music from that evening is being officially released for the first time as the 'Requiem Mass' EP, featuring 5 highlights from the performance. Simultaneously, the band is sharing performance footage that was originally live streamed from the event on YouTube. The EP is available now via Loma Vista Recordings on streaming, digital, limited edition vinyl and 2xCD deluxe edition packaged with the original 'Requiem' album.

Korn have a handful of shows planned for 2023. See the dates below and get Korn tickets here.

Requiem Mass EP Artwork + Track Listing

1. "Start the Healing (Requiem Mass)"

2. "Lost in the Grandeur (Requiem Mass)"

3. "Hopeless and Beaten (Requiem Mass)"

4. "Worst Is on Its Way (Requiem Mass)"

5. "Let the Dark Do the Rest (Requiem Mass)"

Korn, Requiem Mass EP + Requiem

Requiem Mass (Live Performance)

Korn 2023 Tour Dates

April 2 – Chiba City, Japan @ Knotfest Japan

May 13 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World

June 17 – Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo

June 24 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Machaca Fest