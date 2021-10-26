Korn has partnered with Inkbox for a line of temporary tattoos. So you don't have to mate for life with one just yet.

For those with tattoo commitment issues, the series of 10 temporary tats feature classic Korn logos, Korn song titles and lyrics, and album art from The Nothing, Issues and the Shadowman character. (The Nothing and Shadowman tattoos look especially stark in silhouette.)

How temporary is temporary? Good for the concert and up to a couple weeks after, says the maker. Inkbox boasts "they aren't your average temporary tattoo." From their website, "most temporary tattoos last a few days.... (but) Inkbox last up to 1-2 weeks, gradually fading as your skin exfoliates." They are also touted as waterproof so you can "shower, sweat, and go about your day."

A flakey temporary tattoo is easy to spot, but Inkbox says theirs actually "look real." Whether they'll fool your brethren in the mosh pit remains to be seen. Regardless, you might wanna apply yours a couple days before the show, because the company says the tat will darken to its final form over 24-36 hours as it reacts with your skin.

Inkbox's list price for their Korn collection tattoos run from $17 to $19 and it looks like the more you order... the more discounts you get.

Check out the Korn Inkbox tattoos below.

Korn Inkbox Tattoos