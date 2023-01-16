Kreator + Sepultura Announce 2023 North American Tour With Death Angel + More

Kreator and Sepultura have announced a 2023 North American Klash of the Titans tour. Death Angel and Spiritworld will serve as support throughout the run.

The trek is set to kick off May 12 in Harrisburg, Pa. and will wrap up June 10 in New York City. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 20 and can be purchased here.

‘I’m really happy to be back in the US this May with the mightiest of all… Sepultura. A new Klash of the Titans partnership and an absolutely stacked bill from start to finish," Kreator vocalist Mille Petrozza said. "I’m looking forward to checking out Spiritworld live — a great new band with big riffs. Plus sharing the stage with the legendary Death Angel. Awesome! Can’t wait… see you in the pit!"

“I’m very excited to be back in North America with our friends and my personal idols Kreator! They were a very strong influence in our early days, and it’s great to see they are stronger than ever, which is how I feel with Sepultura as well," Sepultura's Andreas Kisser added. "It's going to be a historical run. Thrilled to have our brothers from Death Angel and the awesome Spiritworld with us. Do not miss this, metal is alive and well, so let’s celebrate Klash of the Titans North America 2023 on the road! See you all soon!“

Kreator + Sepultura 2023 North American Tour Dates

May 12 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

May 13 – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium*

May 14 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre

May 15 – Silver Springs, Md. @ The Fillmore *

May 17 – McKees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

May 18 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore*

May 19 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

May 22 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues*

May 23 – San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

May 25 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

May 26 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues*

May 27 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

May 28 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency *

May 30 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox *

May 31 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

June 02 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot*

June 03 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

June 05 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue*

June 06 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic Theatre

June 08 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall*

June 09 – Montreal, Quebec @ Olympia

June 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square *