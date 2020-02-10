Former Flyleaf singer Lacey Sturm has started recording her second solo album.

That's what listeners can glean from the musician's recent updates on social media, where last week Sturm gave an inside look at the beginnings of drum tracks for her sophomore effort.

Sturm's debut solo album, Life Screams, arrived in 2016. The singer left Flyleaf in 2012 after a decade in the band.

But these days, Sturm is focused on new projects, as evidenced by last year's news that the one-time Flyleaf vocalist may start a band with Breaking Benjamin singer Ben Burnley. For now, however, she's working on a record of her own. See the proof down toward the bottom of this post.

"Perfect day to record some drums," Sturm revealed last Friday (Feb. 7) alongside images of the recording process. The day prior, the musician shared a photo of some scattered microphones and asked, "Can you guess what instrument [we're] recording tomorrow for the first round of new songs?"

Last month, it emerged that Sturm was "working on lyrics" for the album with Skillet guitarist Korey Cooper, as pointed out by Rock On Purpose. The pair appeared hard at work in a studio snapshot from Jan. 28.

The former Flyleaf singer is also set to guest on Korn member Brian "Head" Welch's upcoming solo album, with Sturm singing on a currently unspecified cover song. "I can't tell you which song it is," Welch teased in August 2019 before adding, "It's got to be a surprise."

Fans can keep up with Sturm's updates on her official Facebook and Instagram pages.